Arizona target Leonard Miller declares for NBA Draft, will retain college eligibility

One of Arizona’s top remaining prep targets is off the market, at least for the time being.

Leonard Miller, a 6-foot-11 Canadian prospect who visited Tucson last week, has put his name into the 2022 NBA Draft. Per Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Williams will retain his college eligibility and would have until June 1 to withdraw or stay in.

Miller, whom On3.com ranks as the No. 11 player in the 2022 recruiting class, was listed by The Athletic earlier this week as the 12th-best uncommitted prep prospect or transfer. He was considering the UA and Kentucky as well as the G League, but as an international player he is eligible to enter the draft as an 18-year-old.

Arizona has signed one player for 2022, 7-footer Dylan Anderson, and earlier this week got a commitment from 6-8 Serbian wing Filip Borovicanin. The Wildcats are also reportedly pursuing several high-profile transfers to help fill its openings.

The UA currently has four open scholarships, though it may not use all of them pending NCAA sanctions. And one of those will be held open for Dalen Terry, who is testing the NBA Draft waters but could return.