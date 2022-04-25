Former Arizona player, grad assistant Ryan Anderson joining Sean Miller’s Xavier staff

Another former Arizona Wildcats member is on to Cincinnati to join Sean Miller’s Xavier staff.

Ryan Anderson is teaming up with his former coach to serve as Xavier’s Director of Player Development and Recruiting, according to Big East reporter Paul Fritschner.

Ryan Anderson played three years at BC before playing his final year at AZ under Sean Miller in '15-'16. This past year, he was a GA on Tommy Lloyd's staff at AZ.



Anderson joins Xavier as the Director of Player Development/Recruiting, the role formerly held by Jordan Brooks. https://t.co/1Ixe4PM8V5 — Paul Fritschner (@PaulFritschner) April 24, 2022

“Thank you Coach Lloyd for the opportunity to learn and grow this year,” Anderson tweeted Sunday. “Amazing! Words cannot describe how thankful I am to have had the opportunity to learn and grow at Arizona and from such an amazing coaching staff. AZ will always be home for me but with that being said… I’m extremely excited to join Coach Miller and the Xavier men’s basketball program & work to get these players better everyday. To Cincy and Xavier nation you may not know me yet, but just know you’re going to get everything I’ve got!”

Thank you Coach Lloyd for the opportunity to learn and grow this year. Amazing! Words cannot describe how thankful I am to have had the opportunity to learn and grow at Arizona and from such an amazing coaching staff. AZ will always be home for me but with that being said… — Ryan Anderson (@M12terAnderson) April 24, 2022

Anderson transferred to Arizona in 2014 and sat out a year before playing his final season in 2015-16. Anderson averaged 15.3 points and 10.1 rebounds, becoming the first Arizona player since Jordan Hill in 2008-09 to average a double-double for an entire season.

Anderson, who began his college career at Boston College, went on to play professionally overseas, but a serious knee injury ended his playing career and forced a transition to coaching.

Anderson joined Arizona’s staff last summer as a graduate assistant. Anderson attended the Eller College of Management.

Anderson becomes the third Arizona staffer to join Miller at Xavier, along with ex-UA assistant David Miller and former UA Assistant Athletic Director for Administration and Operations Ryan Reynolds.