Former Arizona forward Koi Love transferring to USC

Former Arizona women’s basketball forward Koi Love has found her new school, and she didn’t have to look far.

Love announced Tuesday that she will play her senior year at USC, her third school in four seasons.

The Orlando native played her freshman and sophomore years at Vanderbilt. She transferred to Arizona last April, where she emerged as one of the Wildcats’ top defensive players in the 2021-22 season.

Love’s strong defense didn’t always translate to productive offensive play, however. She averaged just 4.7 points per game along with 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

Love scored a season-high 16 points in Arizona’s February home win over Oregon State.

Love’s scoring dipped off late in the season. She scored four points in Arizona’s Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals loss to Colorado and only two points in the NCAA Tournament, going scoreless in the UA’s season ending loss to North Carolina.

Love was one of seven Arizona players to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Three are remaining in the Pac-12; Bendu Yeaney transferred to Oregon State, while Aaronette Vonleh transferred to Colorado.

Love’s size and defense should make her a significant contributor for a USC team that went 12-16 last season and 5-12 in Pac-12 play.

USC is entering year two under coach Lindsay Gottlieb.