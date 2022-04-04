Kansas vs. North Carolina: When and how to watch the 2022 National Championship Game

Kansas or North Carolina, who ya got?

The 2021-22 men’s college basketball season comes to an end Monday night when the Kansas Jayhawks and North Carolina Tar Heels meet in the national championship game in New Orleans.

UNC (29-9) is seeking its seventh NCAA title, the last coming in 2017, while Kansas (33-6) is going for its fourth overall crown and first since 2008. Kansas last made the title game in 2012, losing to Kentucky in New Orleans.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas is a 4-point favorite over the Tar Heels. The Jayhawks are 20-19 against the spread this season, having been favored in all but one game, while Carolina 21-16-1 ATS including 6-5 as an underdog with five straight covers as a dog.

Both Kansas and UNC have players with connections to the UA community. Kansas sixth-year senior Mitch Lightfoot is originally from Oro Valley, while UNC freshman D’Marco Dunn grew up in Marana.