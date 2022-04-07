Former Arizona guard Gabe York signs two-way deal with Pacers

Gabe York is getting another chance to finally make it into the NBA after COVID-19 got in the way of an opportunity earlier this season.

The Indiana Pacers have signed the former Arizona guard to a two-way deal, the team announced Thursday. No terms were disclosed.

A two-way deal allows a player to compete for both an NBA and G League team in the same season, with a cap on the number of games he can appear in for each. With the Pacers (25-55) eliminated from playoff consideration they could have him in action for either of their final two games this season, either Saturday at Philadelphia or Sunday at Brooklyn.

York, 28, was set to sign a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic in December when he ended up testing positive for COVID and the deal was off. He instead returned to the G League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants, where averaged 21.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

On Saturday he had 25 points in a 117-99 win against the Westchester Knicks, where ex-UA guard Brandon Williams was playing until the Portland Trail Blazers signed him to a 2-year, two-way deal in February.

Williams, who made his NBA debut in December, is averaging 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 21 games with Portland.

York played for the UA from 2012-16, averaging 15 points per game as a senior when he made 98 3-pointers.