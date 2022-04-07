Report: Former Arizona Wildcats forward Ira Lee in transfer portal after missing 2021-22 season

A familiar name is back in the NCAA transfer portal.

Former Arizona Wildcats forward Ira Lee is transferring from George Washington, where he missed all of last season with a knee injury. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was first to report that Lee had entered the transfer portal.

Lee is entering his sixth year after he gained one year of eligibility due to COVID and redshirted last season with the Colonials.

Lee was one of the first players to transfer out of Arizona following the 2020-21 season.

The Los Angeles native played in 113 career games at Arizona, though he only made three starts his final two seasons in Tucson.

Lee’s most productive season at Arizona came as a sophomore when he averaged 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.

At 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, Lee provides a significant size, particularly at the mid-major level.

Lee’s former teammate Emmanuel Akot announced this week that he will enter the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility at Boise State.

Akot averaged 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists this past season with the Broncos.