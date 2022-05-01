Former Oklahoma State guard Lauren Fields commits to Arizona women’s basketball

As former Arizona players announced their commitments to various schools, head coach Adia Barnes stayed patient. She said that she would not rush into signing players this year. She wanted to be sure they would be good fits for the program. She finally found a good fit.

Former Oklahoma State guard Lauren Fields announced her commitment to Arizona on May 1. Arizona followed up with the official announcement minutes later.

Fields was the leading scorer for the Cowgirls last season. The 5-foot-9 guard accounted for 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 1.8 assists per game on her way to All-Big-XII second-team honors. She has two years to play at Arizona.

The Shawnee, Okla. native will be leaving her home state, but she already knows someone in Tucson. Assistant coach Ashley Davis was an assistant at Oklahoma State prior to joining Barnes’ staff last summer. Barnes and Davis made a home visit to the Fields’ family home in Oklahoma in late March.