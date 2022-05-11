Christian Koloko, Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry accept NBA Combine invites

More than 280 college and international basketball players put their names into the 2022 NBA Draft even though only 58 selections will be made in June. Many of those early entrants will opt to withdraw from the draft and return to (or enroll in) college, but not until after they get an idea of where they stand with pro scouts.

A good indicator of ones draft stock is getting invited to the NBA Draft Combine, which was the case for all three Arizona players currently in the draft.

Wings Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry and center Christian Koloko are among the 76 players who accepted invites to the combine, which is scheduled for May 18-20 in Chicago.

Mathurin and Koloko have signed with agents and thus have ended their college careers, with both likely to get drafted—Mathurin is a projected lottery pick, while Koloko could go late in the first round or early in the second round. Terry has the option to return to school, having maintained his college eligibility as long as he withdraws from the draft by June 1.

If Terry were to return it would give Arizona nine scholarship players for the 2022-23 season, with four spots left to fill. The Wildcats have signed two prep players and are likely to add from the NCAA transfer portal.