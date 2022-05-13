Former Arizona guard Derin Erdogan commits to Northeastern

After two years at Arizona, point guard Derin Erdogan has found a new team. The Turkish guard will spend the remaining years of her college career at Northeastern, she announced today on Instagram.

Erdogan was one of eight Wildcats who put her name into the transfer portal after the end of the season. Seven of them have now found new homes, leaving only Taylor Chavez to decide where she will land for her final year in college basketball.

Erdogan played sparingly behind Aari McDonald and Shaina Pellington during her two years in Tucson, but head coach Adia Barnes said she always knew what she would get from the guard. Barnes opted to play Erdogan more as the season progressed, including in crucial NCAA Tournament games this season.

Erdogan appeared in 14 games as a true freshman as Arizona marched its way to the national title game. During her sophomore season, she appeared in 13 games including five Pac-12 games and both of Arizona’s NCAA Tournament games. She shot 35.3 percent from the floor and went 1-for-6 from beyond the arc in her final year as a Wildcat.

Arizona has five returners from last year’s team coming back for the 2022-23 season. The incoming freshman class includes four top-100 recruits including two McDonald’s All-Americans. Three transfers, all of whom were the best players on their teams last season, are also joining the Wildcats.