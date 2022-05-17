5-star forward Kwame Evans Jr. schedules official visit with Arizona men’s basketball

Kwame Evans Jr. narrowed his list of college choices to five back in April, but that didn’t deter Arizona from expressing its interest in one of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class a few weeks later.

That assertiveness has paid off, as Evans added the Wildcats to his finalists and now is planning an official visit to Tucson. The 5-star forward will visit the UA June 2-5, the third of his official visits along with ones to Kentucky and Oregon, while the other schools he’s considering are Auburn, Indiana and UCLA.

The 6-foot-9 Evans is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 player in the 2023 recruiting class, as well as the top-rated power forward and the No. 1 prospect from Florida. He plays for national power Monteverde Prep after beginning his high school career in Baltimore.

“That relationship is really good,” Evans told 247Sports of Arizona. “Tommy Lloyd came to recruit and see me, so it’s really genuine stuff. I like how they play young guys and get up and down.”

Evans is the son of ex-George Washington guard Kwame Evans, who from 1993-96 averaged 14.6 points per game for the Colonials.

Arizona currently has two players committed for 2023: 5-star point guard Kylan Boswell and 4-star shooting guard KJ Lewis. The Wildcats have missed out on 5-star Australian guard Tyrese Proctor, (Duke), 5-star forward Mookie Cook (Oregon) and 4-star guard Dusty Stromer (Gonzaga) and are also pursuing 5-star forward Matas Buzelis.