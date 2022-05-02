RIP Gradient: Arizona men’s basketball to get new uniforms for 2022-23

The long national nightmare is over.

Arizona is going to have new uniforms for the 2022-23 season, and while not much is known about how they’ll look there is one detail that’s already confirmed to be gone: the gradient color scheme on the shoulders and shorts.

The Wildcats have been wearing gradient jerseys since the 2016-17 season, though the gray version on the white tops and pants went away in 2018-19. Neither were very well received by fans, as was the case with football, which even had gradient jersey numbers but had to scrap them in 2014 when the NCAA made a rule that numbers had to be solid colors.

While it’s likely the new men’s basketball uniforms will get leaked some time before that, the most likely first time they’ll make a public appearance will be in late September or early October when the team has its annual Red-Blue intrasquad scrimmage.

Until then we can hope the UA wisens up and goes retro, like football did by bringing back the Desert Swarm Era unis, while also taking a trip down (bad) memory lane by looking at some of Arizona’s worst uniforms ever.