Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks considering Arizona, among others, if he withdraws from NBA Draft

Arizona’s coaches have been keeping a close eye on what happens at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, which was set to end Friday. But not just to see how Dalen Terry does.

Per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Wildcats are one of 16 teams that Kentucky transfer wing Keion Brooks is considering if he opts to withdraw from the draft.

Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks is focused on the NBA Draft, but is in regular contact with the following schools if he returns to school, per his brother.



Ohio St

Maryland

UCLA

Arizona

Notre Dame

Washington

Iowa

Florida

Miss St

S Carolina

BYU

DePaul

UNLV

Nebraska

K State

Memphis — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 20, 2022

rooks, who like Terry retained his college eligibility, spent the past three seasons at Kentucky after picking the Wildcats over Indiana, North Carolina and UCLA in 2019. In 2021-22 he started 33 games, averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 49.1 percent from the field.

If Terry opts to return to Arizona—which sounds very possible based on what he said at the combine Thursday—it would negate the need for Brooks. The Wildcats would have Terry, Pelle Larsson, Adama Bal and incoming freshman Filip Borovicanin to play on the wings.

As it stands, Arizona has four open scholarships, three if Terry returns. The most recent addition was Estonian forward Henri Veesaar, who committed to the Wildcats on Thursday, while the UA is among the finalists for Washington State transfer forward Efe Abogidi. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman is reporting that Abogidi has already visited Arizona and Maryland.