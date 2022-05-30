Leonard Miller, an Arizona men’s basketball target, to decide college/pro path on Tuesday

Wednesday is the last day that college players who entered the NBA Draft can withdraw from that process and return to school, and Arizona’s Dalen Terry is among those who still haven’t publicly decided which way they’re going.

Terry isn’t the only pro prospect the Wildcats could be getting good news from this week. The other is Canadian wing Leonard Miller, the top uncommitted player in the 2022 recruiting class.

According to Joe Tipton of On3.com, Miller is down to four options: staying in the NBA Draft, which he can do as an 18-year-old international player; playing in the G League or going to college at Arizona or Kentucky or the NBA G League. He plans to announce which route he’ll take at 1 p.m. PT Tuesday.

The 6-foot-9, 195-pound Miller is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 26 player in the 2022 recruiting class. From Ontario, Miller is listed by The Athletic as the sixth-best uncommitted player including those in the NCAA transfer portal.

Arizona has signed three players in the 2022 class: 7-foot in-state center Dylan Anderson inked back in November while since the offseason began the Wildcats landed 6-foot-8 Serbian wing Filip Borovicanin and 6-10 Estonian Henri Veesaar.