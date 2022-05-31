Report: Former Arizona star Luke Walton joining Cavaliers’ coaching staff

After two unsuccessful stints as a head coach, Luke Walton is going back to basics.

The former Arizona Wildcats star—and son of NBA legend Bill Walton—is joining the staff of the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He will work under head coach JB Bickerstaff, who will be entering his third full season in Cleveland.

Walton, 42, was most recently the head coach of the Sacramento Kings, going 68-93 in two-plus seasons before getting fired in November following a 6-11 start to the 2021-22 campaign. The Kings have since hired Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown for 2022-23.

Before Sacramento, Walton coached the Los Angeles Lakers from 2016-19, going 98-148. His coaching career began as a Golden State assistant in 2014-16, including a 39-4 record as the Warriors’ interim coach in 2015-16 when fellow UA alum Steve Kerr was recovering from back surgery.

Walton played 10 seasons in the NBA, the first 8.5 with the Lakers before finishing with the Cavs from 2011-13. He averaged 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists after being a second-round pick of the Lakers in the 2003 NBA Draft.

With the UA, Walton played 129 games from 1999-2003 and averaged 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists.