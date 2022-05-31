Arizona guard Dalen Terry staying in NBA Draft

Dalen Terry’s career as an Arizona Wildcat is officially over.

The sophomore guard announced Tuesday that he will remain in the NBA Draft, foregoing his college eligibility.

“It’s been a life-long dream of mine to play at the highest level,” Terry wrote on Twitter. “After many conversations with the people closest to me, I’ve decided to remain in the 2022 NBA Draft.

“Wildcat Nation, I cannot thank you enough for everything you’ve done for me. Just know that I will always be a Wildcat forever.”

Terry is the third player Arizona has lost to the NBA Draft, joining Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko. Terry’s departure puts the Wildcats in full rebuilding mode entering year two under coach Tommy Lloyd.

The 6-foot-7, 195 pound Phoenix native evolved into Arizona’s glue guy last season, averaging 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

When Terry declared for the NBA in late April, he was widely viewed as a mid to late-second round prospect. Terry upped his draft stock in the past weeks, particularly at the NBA Combine.

ESPN’s latest mock draft has Terry going No. 27 overall to the Miami Heat.

“Terry has been one of the big winners of the pre-draft process so far, impressing teams with his character on and off the court while dropping glimpses of significant versatility and upside he can grow into at just 19-years old,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote.

Terry is projected to get drafted well ahead of his former teammate Koloko, who ESPN has going at No. 42 to the New York Knicks. ESPN projects Mathurin to get selected eighth overall to the New Orleans Hornets.