Former LSU commit Esmery Martinez signs with Arizona women’s basketball

Former West Virginia forward Esmery Martinez seemed to have everything mapped out. On April 24, LSU announced that she was transferring to Baton Rouge to play for Kim Mulkey.

Not so fast. Martinez will be an Arizona Wildcat instead.

When Martinez’s commitment to LSU was announced, Mulkey said, “She is a versatile player that can play a multitude of positions. Esmery is also a tenacious rebounder and defender and will fit right into our system in Baton Rouge!”

Arizona could certainly use the rebounding. The 6-foot-2 Martinez averaged 11.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Mountaineers as a junior last season. She was first team All-Big-12 as a sophomore and second team as a junior.

One of the first suggestions that Martinez might be on her way to Tucson came on April 30, the day before Lauren Fields announced her commitment to the Wildcats. Stacey Davis of Rivals posted photos on Twitter of Fields and Martinez in Tucson together.

Martinez is from the Dominican Republic but played high school basketball in Tennessee.