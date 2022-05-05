Report: Arizona men’s basketball to face Indiana in Las Vegas in December

We recommend calling it the Ex-Miller Bowl.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein is reporting that Arizona and Indiana will play a neutral-site game in Las Vegas on Dec. 10 at the MGM Grand Arena.

It would be the first-ever meeting between the Wildcats and Hoosiers, who between 2017-21 both employed a Miller brother as their head coach. Former Arizona coach Sean Miller and ex-Indiana coach Archie Miller, who was on Sean Miller’s staff at the UA from 2009-11, were hired this offseason to coach at Xavier and Rhode Island, respectively.

Indiana, now coached by Mike Woodson, went 21-14 in 2021-22, losing to Saint Mary’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Indiana game would give Arizona a fifth high-profile nonconference tilt for 2022-23. The Wildcats are hosting Tennessee at McKale Center in the back end of a home-and-home series and will face three teams from the list of Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech at the Maui Invitational in Hawaii.

The UA also has home games locked in against NAU and Southern, leaving four open slots in nonconference play. All of those are likely to be played at McKale.