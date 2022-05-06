Tommy Lloyd named ‘court coach’ for USA Basketball’s U18 team

Tommy Lloyd’s offseason just got a little bit busier.

Fresh off a wildly successful first season as Arizona’s head coach, Lloyd will be part of Team USA’s staff for its U18 men’s team in preparation for the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship.

Lloyd will be a court coach, which allows him to aid in on-court drills during the team’s training camp in Houston. He will not travel with the team to its tournament later this summer in Brazil.

Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes served in a similar role as a court coach for Team USA in Minneapolis in late March and early April.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle is Team USA’s head coach, while his game assistants are Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton and Boise State’s Leon Rice. The other court coaches are SMU’s Rob Lanier and Colgate’s Matt Langel.

Team USA won gold at the 2018 FIBA 18 Americas tourney, and since 1990 has won nine of 11 gold medals.