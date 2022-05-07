Arizona men’s basketball announces signing of Serbian wing Filip Borovicanin

Tommy Lloyd’s international pipeline has officially reaped more dividends.

Arizona announced the signing of 6-foot-8 Serbian wing Filip Borovicanin on Saturday, making him the second member of its 2022 recruiting class along with 7-footer Dylan Anderson.

Borovicanin committed to the UA on April 19, picking the Wildcats over Texas Tech and Xavier. He had been playing for KK Bevo of the Serbian First Men’s Regional League, averaging 20 points, 9 rebounds, 4.4 assists in 27 minutes.

Arizona still has at least three scholarships to fill, four if Dalen Terry opts not to withdraw from the NBA Draft by June 1. The Wildcats may leave one of those open in anticipation of NCAA sanctions from whenever the IARP completes its review of the allegations against Arizona.

The UA remains active on the transfer market but has not managed to pull anyone out of the portal yet, with most of its top targets choosing other schools. The most recently player it has been linked to is St. Bonaventure grad transfer guard Kyle Lofton, who is also being pursued by Florida, Kansas State, Purdue, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Tennessee and Texas Tech.