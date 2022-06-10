Arizona men’s basketball gets commitment from former Texas guard Courtney Ramey

Arizona’s backcourt has gotten a lot better the past two days.

Former Texas guard Courtney Ramey has committed to play for the Wildcats, according to Joe Tipton of On3.com. He’s the second transfer guard the Wildcats have picked up in as many days following Thursday’s addition of former Campbell ballhandler Cedric Henderson Jr.

Texas transfer Courtney Ramey has committed to Arizona, he tells @On3sports.



"I chose Arizona because of the history of their program and the relationship I developed with Coach (Tommy) Lloyd.”



The 6-foot-3 Ramey, like Henderson, comes to Tucson with one year of eligibility remaining. He spent four seasons at Texas, starting 106 games while averaging 10 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists and making 36.5 percent of his 3-pointers.

Ramey and Henderson give Arizona much-needed depth in the backcourt behind point guard Kerr Kriisa, allowing Adama Bal and Pelle Larsson to focus on the wing. They also come on the heels of coach Tommy Lloyd earning a contract extension that will pay him $19 million through the 2026-27 season.

Arizona now has 11 scholarship players, leaving it with two open slots to fill for the 2022-23 season. As of now, the Wildcats have five new players on the roster, the others being 7-footer in-state prep prospect Dylan Anderson, Estonian forward Henri Veesaar and Serbian wing Filip Borovicanin.