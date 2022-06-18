Former Arizona guard Quinton Crawford to join Mavericks staff, per report

Former Arizona Wildcats guard and Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Quinton Crawford appears to be on his way to a new job in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Times’ Brad Turner reports Crawford is joining the Dallas Mavericks staff after three seasons with the Lakers under former head coach Frank Vogel. The Lakers fired Vogel at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Quinton Crawford is leaving the Lakers as an assistant coach to join Dallas coach Jason Kidd's staff, sources said. Crawford is viewed as an up-coming/ bright coach in the NBA. He was an assistant under Frank Vogel with the Lakers the past 3 seasons; was on staff for 2020 title. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 17, 2022

Prior to working the Lakers, Crawford held roles with the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets. He started his coaching career as a grad assistant at Pepperdine.

Crawford played sparingly as a walk-on at Arizona. In two seasons (2011-13) he appeared in nine games, never scoring a point.

Crawford’s decision to join the Mavericks comes only a week after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported he would stay on as a Lakers assistant.

Crawford was one of two former Arizona players to serve as an assistant for the Lakers under the Frank Vogel regime, the other being Miles Simon.

As of now, it appears Simon is still the head coach of the South Bay Lakers, LA’s G-League affiliate.