2022 NBA Draft: Arizona’s Dalen Terry taken 18th overall by Bulls

Dalen Terry waited until the last minute to decide to stay in the NBA Draft. That move appears to have paid off.

The Chicago Bulls have chosen Terry in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, taking him No. 18 overall and making him the franchises’ first-ever selection from Arizona.

Terry was the Wildcats’ do-everything guy in 2021-22, averaging 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 50.2 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point range, averaging 12.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals in the postseason including a career-high 17 against Houston in the Sweet 16.

After declaring for the NBA Draft, but keeping his college eligibility, Terry shined at the draft combine and impressed with his diverse skill set.

Terry joins a Bulls squad that won 46 games in the regular season last year, reaching the playoffs but losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Chicago brings back the corps of that team including former Pac-12 stars Lonzo Ball and DeMar Derozan.