Former Arizona guard Shane Nowell transferring to UNLV

The last recruit of the Sean Miller era has found his post-Arizona home.

Guard Shane Nowell announced Wednesday on his Instagram page he was transferring to UNLV after one season with the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-6 Nowell appeared in 19 games for Arizona last season, logging just 66 minutes as a true freshman during which he produced 15 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and four steals. A 4-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, Nowell was the only member of Miller’s final signing group that stuck with the UA after Miller was fired and Tommy Lloyd took over.

Fellow 2021 signees KJ Simpson and Shane Dezonie asked out of their NLIs and ended up at Colorado and Vanderbilt, respectively, but Dezonie has since left Vandy and is still looking for another school after briefly committing to Saint Joseph’s.

Nowell joins a UNLV team that went 18-14 last season under first-year coach Kevin Kruger, a former ASU player and the son of longtime college and NBA coach Lon Kruger. The Runnin’ Rebels have overhauled their roster this offseason, with Nowell becoming the sixth Division I transfer and second from a Pac-12 school along with ex-Colorado guard Elijah Parquet.