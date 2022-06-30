5-star forward Mookie Cook, a one-time Arizona target, decommits from Oregon

Remember Tyler Dorsey? For about five months in 2014, he was committed to play for Sean Miller at Arizona and would have been part of a 2015 recruiting class that included Allonzo Trier and Ray Smith had he not backed off that pledge and ended up choosing Oregon.

Eight years later, the Wildcats may have the opportunity to avenge that recruiting loss.

5-star forward Mookie Cook, whom Arizona was pursuing earlier this year before he committed to Oregon, has reopened his recruitment according to On3.com’s Joe Tipton.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound Cook is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 player in the 2023 recruiting class as well as the second-bet small forward and the No. 1 prospect from Arizona. He currently attends Compass Prep in Phoenix, the same school as 5-star point guard (and UA commit) Kylan Boswell.

Arizona offered Cook last July, and in January he included the UA in his top 9, but when he pared his list down to three in March the only Wildcats in there were Kentucky along with Gonzaga and Oregon.

The UA has two 2023 commits in Bowell and 4-star guard KJ Lewis, who recently switched Texas high schools and is now playing for Duncanville outside of Dallas.