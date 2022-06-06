Report: Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis to miss FIBA U20 tournament with wrist injury

Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis told a Lithuanian news outlet that he will not play for the country’s U20 national team this summer due to an injury that may require surgery.

“I have had an injury and may need surgery. I will try to cure it this summer,” Azuolas told Lithuanian journalist Marius Milasius.

Milasius tweeted Monday that Tubelis’ injury involves his wrist.

Wrist. — Marius Milašius (@mamilasius) June 6, 2022

Tubelis was expected to play a key role for Lithuania’s national team at the U20 FIBA European Basketball Championships this July.

“We met with (Azuolas) and his mother and thoroughly examined the situation. The U20 team wants the strongest team to go to the championship, but the priority is to heal the injuries of (Azuolas),” said Lithuanian Basketball Federation Secretary General Mindaugas Balčiūnas. “The condition of the player was discussed with the doctors of the men’s national team as well as with prof. Rimtautas Gudu and Vytenis Trumpickas. It was concluded that the situation requires an immediate solution. (Azuolas) is one of those key guys who will hopefully be the core player in the men’s national team for the next ten years.”

Last season Tubelis suffered an ankle injury in a January road game at Stanford, but this injury appears to be unrelated.

A rising junior, Tubelis is Arizona’s top returning scorer and rebounder. If his wrist requires surgery it may cause him to miss the start of the 2022-23 season.