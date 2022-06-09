Campbell grad transfer guard Cedric Henderson Jr. commits to Arizona men's basketball

Cedric Henderson Jr., a graduate transfer out of Campbell, committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday afternoon, giving the UA a reliable and experienced scoring guard for the 2022-23 season.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Memphis native averaged 14 points per game for the Fighting Camels last season, shooting 49.8 percent from the field.

Henderson Jr. shot 38 percent from behind the arc in 2021-22 and averaged 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He earned a second-team All-Big South Conference selection.

Henderson Jr. joined Campbell in 2019-20 after beginning his career at Southwest Tennessee Community College. His dad is former NBA player Cedric Henderson.

He is the first transfer to commit to Arizona this offseason. The Wildcats still have three open scholarships.

At his size, he figures to help fill the role left by Dalen Terry’s departure to the NBA Draft. Henderson Jr. will have one year of eligibility at Arizona.

The Wildcats are still on the prowl for other transfers to fill in next season’s backcourt, including Illinois’ Jacob Grandison and Texas’ Courtney Ramey.