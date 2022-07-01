SB Nation Reacts: Arizona men’s basketball fans bullish on 2022-23 season outlook

The fans have spoken, and they think it’s going to be difficult for Arizona to replicate the season of Tommy Lloyd’s first season in 2022-23.

SB Nation polled our readers this week about whether they expect the Wildcats to do better, worse or the same as this past season when they dominated the Pac-12, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16.

And for half those who voted, they’re not looking for a repeat of that 2021-22 performance:

It’s understandable for fans to be bullish considering Arizona has to replace four of its top eight players, including three guys taken in the first 33 picks of last week’s NBA Draft. Lloyd and his staff have added three freshmen, two from overseas, as well as a pair of veteran guards to help bolster the backcourt.

For what it’s worth, Arizona is still getting pretty decent odds to win the NCAA title next season. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are +2000 to win it all, which is the 10th-best odds.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.