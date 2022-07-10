Arizona women’s basketball commit Breya Cunningham starts play with Team USA

Several current Arizona Wildcats recently completed competition for their national teams. Helena Pueyo won a gold medal in 3x3 basketball for Spain. Kailyn Gilbert came back with a gold medal from her time with Team USA at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship, and Lemyah Hylton was a key part of Team Canada winning the silver at the same event. That doesn’t mean that the Arizona connection to international competition is over, though.

Arizona commit Breya Cunningham and the USA Basketball U17 team started play at the FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup on Saturday, July 9. The team had a comfortable 78-49 win over Mali to start group play in Debrecen, Hungary.

Cunningham started the game and played 18:17 minutes. She accounted for six points, six rebounds, and two blocks. She went 3 for 5 from the floor. Four of her rebounds came on the offensive end of the court.

The U.S. will next play on Sunday, July 10 at 10:30 a.m. MST against New Zealand. The Americans follow that with a game against Germany on Tuesday, July 12 at 11 a.m. MST to complete group play.

The round of 16 will begin on Wednesday, July 13. Quarterfinal play follows on Friday, July 15 with semifinals on July 16 and finals on July 17.

Games can be viewed on FIBA’s YouTube channel.

USA vs New Zealand