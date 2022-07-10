Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry continue strong play at NBA Summer League

Heading into this weekend, Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry were undefeated in Las Vegas, having gone 6-0 in Sin City as college players.

Though that perfect record came to an end for both rookies on Sunday, Mathurin and Terry continued to play well in their second NBA Summer League games.

Mathurin had 15 points, three rebounds and one assists in Indiana’s 103-96 loss to Sacramento. Terry had 13 points, three assists, one rebound and one block in Chicago’s 101-69 loss to New York.

Mathurin played in the early game where he faced the Kings’ Keegan Murray. Though the two high-end lottery picks didn’t go head-to-head much, Mathurin more than held his own on the court. At times looked like the best player in the gym. Mathurin finished the game 6-16 from the field including 1-4 from 3-point range.

Bennedict Mathurin has some offensive juice that I am intrigued by. pic.twitter.com/kAMkUMgkNO — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) July 10, 2022

Mathurin’s lob pass to Isaiah Jackson was particularly pleasing on the eyes.

Mathurin lob up to Isaiah Jackson: pic.twitter.com/FyzxrDpjMj — Tony East (@TEastNBA) July 10, 2022

Former Arizona point guard Gabe York added six for the Pacers on a couple of 3-pointers.

Gabe York creates space and drills a TOUGH 3⃣



Watch Pacers-Kings live on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/63ES90uX8o — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2022

Indiana returns to action Tuesday when it takes on Detroit at 6 p.m. PT on NBA TV.

In the later game, Terry and the Bulls were overwhelmed by New York. The Knicks forced Terry into seven turnovers, six in the first half, a big reason why he ended with a +/- of -21.

Terry was nevertheless aggressive, getting to the free throw line several times. He went 3-7 from the field including 1-3 from 3-point range, and 6-8 from the charity stripe.

The Bulls next play Tuesday when they take on Christian Koloko and the Toronto Raptors at 2 p.m. on ESPN3.