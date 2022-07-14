Arizona point guard Shaina Pellington wins gold with Canada at the GLOBL Jam

It’s been a busy summer for Arizona women’s basketball players, as several have been traveling around the world to play for their national teams. The latest to come home with a medal is point guard Shaina Pellington, who returned to her home country of Canada to represent the U23 national team. The Canadian women walked away with the gold medal.

Congrats to Shaina Pellington who just won a gold medal representing the U23 Canadian National Team‼️#MadeForIt x #LeaveALegacy pic.twitter.com/VSCguGUhzM — Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) July 13, 2022

The inaugural GLOBL Jam was held from July 5-10 in Toronto. It consisted of both men’s and women’s U23 tournaments. Each category included two pools of four teams.

The Canadian women defeated France 78-60 in the finals. To get there, the Canadians had to defeat Team USA in the semifinals, which they did in a decisive 85-60 showing. Canada went 5-0 on the way to the gold medal.

Pellington averaged 9.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 26.2 minutes per game. She averaged just 0.6 turnovers per game and had no turnovers at all in three of the five games.

Pellington is expected to be Arizona’s starting point guard again in her super senior season. She averaged 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 27 games last season.