Bennedict Mathurin’s NBA Summer League cut short by sore toe

We’ve seen the last of Bennedict Mathurin in an Indiana Pacers uniform, at least until the preseason.

The former Arizona Wildcats star guard has been shut down for the remainder of NBA Summer League competition due to a sore left big toe, the Pacers announced Thursday.

Mathurin, who was selected sixth overall in last month’s draft by Indiana, averaged 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in three Summer League games. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Pacers have gone 2-1 heading into their final scheduled game Friday against the Washington Wizards. Without Mathurin it could mean more minutes for ex-UA guard Gabe York, who has scored 15 points in 39 minutes off the bench for Indiana.

DT goes off vs. Hornets

Dalen Terry continued his strong Summer League performance Thursday with 20 points (on 8-of-12 shooting) in 24 minutes for the Chicago Bulls in a win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The No. 18 overall pick has increased his scoring in every game so far, going from nine points in his pro debut (along with five rebounds and six assists) to 13, 14 and now two more than his college career high of 18 set in his final game at Arizona.