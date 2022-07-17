Arizona women’s basketball commit Breya Cunningham to play for gold with Team USA

After a week in Debrecen, Hungary, Arizona commit Breya Cunningham and her Team USA teammates are finally facing their ultimate goal. The team will play Spain for the gold medal on Sunday.

Team USA and Team Spain will tip off at 11 a.m. MST on Sunday, July 17.

The U.S. got to the finals with a perfect 6-0 record through the group and knock-out stages. The Americans outscored their opponents 579-247, getting their largest winning margin against the Republic of Korea in a 114-29 quarterfinal victory. They put up over 100 points in three of their six games.

Cunningham has appeared in all six games in the tournament, starting in five of the six. She is averaging 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game in this tournament. Across her FIBA career, she averages 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds.