5-star 2023 forward Chloe Kitts puts Arizona women’s basketball in her top 6

Is Florida going to be the next recruiting ground for Arizona head coach Adia Barnes? Barnes brought in transfer Trinity Baptiste from Tampa two years ago. This year, freshman Kailyn Gilbert also came from Tampa to join the Wildcats. Could Chloe Kitts of Daytona Beach be next?

Kitts, a 6-foot-2 five-star forward whom ESPN HoopGurlz ranks No. 17 in the class of 2023, pared her list down to six on Saturday. Arizona was the only school in the Mountain or Pacific time zones to make her list.

Like Gilbert, Kitts spent part of her high school career for one of the elite basketball academies in Florida. Gilbert played her senior year at IMG Academy. Kitts spent the last two years playing for DME Academy.

Kitts played her freshman season at The Master’s Academy in Vero Beach, Fla. before transferring. As a sophomore and junior at DME Academy, Kitts averaged 20.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. She transferred to Faith Christian for her senior season.

Kitts recently played for the USA Basketball U18 team that current Wildcat Kailyn Gilbert was on. Kitts won a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship. She averaged 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 16.2 minutes per game across six games.

If Kitts decides to join the Wildcats, she would be the third commit in the class of 2023. Arizona already has verbals from Montaya Dew and Breya Cunningham. Those players are ranked No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.