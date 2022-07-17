Brandon Williams leads Blazers to NBA Summer League title

Brandon Williams is getting a ring.

The former Arizona Wildcats guard scored 22 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. The victory gave Portland the NBA Summer League title, which this year comes with commemorative rings.

The first look at the rings for the 2022 Summer League champions



(via @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/cTcsB546XX — ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2022

Williams was 5 of 9 from the field and 2 of 5 from 3-point range while hitting all 10 of his free throws. Six of those came in the final 1:06 of play, and two of his five assists came in the fourth quarter.

In five Summer League games, Williams averaged 13.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists as the Blazers went 4-1.

He made his NBA debut last December, scoring seven points against eventual NBA Finals entrant Dallas and finishing the season averaging 12.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 24 games including 16 starts.

Williams was at Arizona from 2018-20, averaging 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 26 games as a freshman. A knee injury shut him down for 2019-20, after which he decided to turn pro.