5-star PF Kwame Evans Jr., an Arizona target, to announce commitment Aug. 2

Arizona had the makings of a top-10 class for 2023 before point guard Kylan Boswell reclassified and joined the Wildcats for this upcoming season. But they could still end up with one of the best classes in the country if Kwame Evans Jr. decides to come on board.

Evans, a 5-star power forward who plays for national prep powerhouse Monteverde Prep, is announcing his commitment on his birthday, Aug. 2. He’s set to choose from the quartet of Arizona, Auburn, Kentucky and Oregon.

The 6-foot-8, 190-pound Evans is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 player in the 2023 class, as well as the third-best power forward and the No. 1 prospect from Florida. He took an official visit to the UA in early June.

Evans, who is originally from Baltimore, told On3.com’s Joe Tipton he has a “genuine relationship” with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, calling him “just a good guy, and the program is really good, too.”

Arizona’s 2023 class currently has just one commit, 4-star guard KJ Lewis, who recently switched schools in Texas for his senior year. The reclassification of 4-star Boswell upped Arizona’s 2022 class to No. 30 nationally, per 247Sports, while the 2023 class currently sits at No. 22.