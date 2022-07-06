Dalen Terry throws out first pitch at White Sox game

Dalen Terry is making the rounds in the Windy City.

Less than two weeks after being drafted 18th overall by the Chicago Bulls, Terry was invited to throw out the first pitch at the White Sox game Tuesday night.

The uber-athletic Terry had admittedly never thrown a baseball before Tuesday, which made his errant throw to home plate a little more excusable. Considering the White Sox lost 8-2 to the Minnesota Twins, they could have used his arm as an inning eater late in the game.

Someone tell Dalen Terry that in baseball, pump fakes are balks pic.twitter.com/fPxzeAPsel — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) July 6, 2022

Terry seemed to take it all in stride, even referencing a former Bulls great who tried his hand at professional baseball.

It’s clear that Terry is already feeling right at home in Chicago. In Summer League practice, he’s established as the team’s most competitive player, which doesn’t come as a surprise to those who followed him in college.

Dalen Terry was voted by his teammates as Most Competitive after our first Summer League practice.



| @SamSmithHoops — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 3, 2022

Arizona fans living in the Southwest will have a chance to see Terry again up close when the Bulls begin Summer League play in Las Vegas beginning Friday.