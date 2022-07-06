Luc Krystkowiak, son of former Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak, transferring to Arizona

Arizona has added another player to its 2022-23 roster, one with a well-known father in Pac-12 circles.

Luc Krystkowiak, son of ex-Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak, announced on Instagram Wednesday that he was joining the Wildcats. He will be a walk-on, the second to transfer from another Division I program this offseason along with ex-Gonzaga guard Matthew Lang.

Luc Krsytkowiak, a 6-foot-4 guard, was with Utah for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons before his 6-foot-9 father was fired. On that 2020-21 season was UA wing Pelle Larsson, who like Luc left the program and went on to be the Pac-12’s Sixth Man of the Year last season.

Krystowiak redshirted in 2019-20 and appeared in just two games in 2020-21, playing five minutes and making two free throws and grabbing two rebounds in a nonconference win over Idaho State and also entering the final minute of a game at Oregon State.

Including walk-ons, Arizona will have seven new players for the 2022-23 season.