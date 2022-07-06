5-star guard Kylan Boswell reclassifies, will play for Arizona in 2022-23 season

When asked last month about the prospect of using his remaining two scholarships, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said that “if something pops or something becomes available, and there’s an opportunity, I think we’ll be ready to pounce.”

Turns out that “something” came from the Wildcats’ 2023 recruiting class.

5-star point guard Kylan Boswell, who committed to the UA in February, has reclassified and will be joining the program for the 2022-23 season.

The 6-foot-1 Boswell, who is from the Phoenix area and played at Compass Prep, provides a major boost to an Arizona backcourt that had already added a pair of veteran ball-handlers in transfers Cedric Henderson Jr. and Courtney Ramey. Those two are more off-the-ball players, while Boswell figures to be a direct backup to returning point guard Kerr Kriisa.

Boswell, the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2023 class who picked Arizona over Illinois and UNLV, has appeared on some mock drafts for 2024. By reclassifying, he’d be eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Arizona now has 12 scholarship players for 2022-23, leaving one spot open. It’s unlikely to fill that, as was the case in Lloyd’s first season, as the Wildcats await their punishment from the NCAA and IARP for alleged recruiting violations.

Boswell will be the eighth new player joining Arizona for 2022-23, including walk-on guard Luc Krystkowiak, the son of ex-Utah head coach Larry Krsytkowiak.