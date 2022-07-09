Christian Koloko fills stat sheet for Raptors in NBA Summer League debut

Developing a better offensive toolbox will likely be what determines the kind of NBA career that Christian Koloko ends up having. But it was his defense and rebounding that made him an enticing pro prospect, and why the Toronto Raptors took him with the 33rd pick in last month’s draft.

And those were the skills that stood out in a stat sheet-filling debut for the Raptors in an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

The former Arizona center had 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks in Toronto’s 97-77 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He was 4 of 11 from the field (missing his only 3-point attempt) and made all four free throws, collecting three offensive boards.

Koloko started and played 28 minutes, providing some familiar highlights along the way:

Christian Koloko sends this shot into the stands



Live Now on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/5eCB0Nr74n — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2022

Christian Koloko opens up the second half with an alley-oop pic.twitter.com/5xfiu5Xc3r — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2022

The 2021-22 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player had a breakout junior campaign, averaging 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while tying Loren Woods’ school record of 102 swats.