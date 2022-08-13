Report: Arizona point guard Kylan Boswell expected to miss some of 2022-23 season recovering from foot injury

Don’t expect to see incoming Arizona Wildcats point guard Kylan Boswell running up and down the court this fall.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd told The Athletic’s Seth Davis and the Arizona Daily Star’s Bruce Pascoe that Boswell will be out until at least midseason recovering from surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot.

Boswell, a 17-year old, 6-foot-1 freshman from Chandler, reclassified to enroll at Arizona this fall. Considered one of the top point guards in the 2023 class, Boswell instead opted to go to college early, a decision that Lloyd seems to support.

“He’s a great catch-and-shoot player who can also pass very well,” Lloyd told The Athletic. “He doesn’t make jump passes, either. They’re good passes. He’s a great decision-maker. You never know, he could help us in the second half of the season, but the primary agenda is to get him healthy.”

In an interview with the Daily Star, Lloyd said, “I don’t want to put any pressure on him. It’s gonna be hard. I mean, you’re coming off an injury, you haven’t played in a few months, it’s gonna be the highest level you ever played at before, he doesn’t know the system … there’s just a lot of things. I want to give him a nice little buffer, time to develop comfortably with it.”

Boswell suffered the foot injury before joining the Wildcats.

With Boswell sidelined through the first couple months of the season, Arizona will rely on a combination of Kerr Kriisa, Texas transfer Courtney Ramey, Adama Bal and Pelle Larsson at point guard.

With that kind of depth at the 1 position, there’s no reason in Lloyd’s mind to rush Boswell on to the court.