Former Arizona guard Sam Thomas named to AP’s WNBA All-Rookie Team

Sam Thomas has another accolade to add to her growing resume: WNBA All-Rookie.

Thomas, a guard for the Phoenix Mercury, was named to the AP WNBA All-Rookie team Tuesday, joining Aari McDonald as the second former Arizona Wildcat to make the team in as many years.

Thomas saw limited playing time in her first regular season in the league, averaging 0.4 points, 0.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.3 steals in 4.9 minutes per game. Nevertheless, Thomas made her presence felt when she was on the court, particularly on the defensive end.

In Phoenix’s regular season finale, Thomas collected a career-high six points and one assist in a career-high 12 minutes. Despite the loss, the Mercury qualified for the WNBA Playoffs, where they’ll face the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces in a best-of-three series beginning Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

The first two games of the series will be played in Las Vegas, Thomas’ hometown. If the series reaches an if-necessary game 3, the final game will be played in Phoenix.