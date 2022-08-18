Date, time announced for Arizona men’s basketball Red-Blue scrimmage

It’s almost basketball season. Not really, as the 2022-23 campaign doesn’t officially begin until early November.

But the unofficial start of Arizona men’s basketball season, the Red-Blue intrasquad scrimmage, is only a little more than a month away.

The Wildcats will unveil their new roster to the public on Friday, Sept. 30 in the First Watch Red-Blue Game at McKale Center. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with TV info expected to be announced at a later date.

The scrimmage will mark the first time UA fans can see all the newcomers, including freshmen Dylan Anderson, Filip Borovicanin and Henri Veesaar and transfers Cedric Henderson Jr. and Courtney Ramey. Another freshman, guard Kylan Boswell, isn’t expected to play after recently undergoing surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. PT on ArizonaWildcats.com and range from $7-15. The Red-Blue Game will be played the night before Arizona football hosts Colorado Oct. 1 in its first home Pac-12 game of the 2022 season.