Start time, TV info announced for Arizona men’s basketball’s clash with Indiana in Las Vegas

Take that, East Coast bias!

Arizona will face Indiana in the Las Vegas Clash in Las Vegas on Dec. 10, with Fox airing the contest at 5:30 p.m. MT. And per a news release, that will make this the first time a regular season college basketball game gets shown in prime time on the East Coast on a broadcast network.

The Las Vegas Clash is a doubleheader, with Washington State facing UNLV in the opener at 2:30 p.m. MT. Rather than at T-Mobile Arena, where the Pac-12 Tournament is held, the event is being held across the street at the MGM Grand Arena, where from 2013-16 the Pac-12 tourney was played.

The UA went 7-3 at that venue, winning the 2015 Pac-12 tourney crown.

Arizona and Indiana have never met before, but the programs do hold a connection. Between 2017-21 both teams were coached by a member of the Miller family, with Sean Miller running the Wildcats and Archie Miller in charge of the Hoosiers.

Sean Miller is now back at Xavier, where he was coaching before Arizona hired him away in 2009, while Archie has taken over fellow Atlantic 10 Conference program Rhode Island.

The Indiana game is one of four known neutral-site games for the UA in its nonconference slate. The Wildcats are also playing three games at the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii, opening the tourney Nov. 21 against Cincinnati.

2022-23 schedule (unofficial)

*-Pac-12 Conference game

Nov. 7 vs. Nicholls

Nov. 11 vs. Southern

Nov. 14 vs. TBD

Nov. 17 vs. Utah Tech

Nov. 21 vs. Cincinnati (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 22 vs. Ohio State/San Diego State (Maui)

Nov. 23 vs. TBD (Maui)

Dec. 1 at Utah*

Dec. 4 vs. Cal*

Dec. 10 vs. Indiana (Las Vegas)

Dec. 13 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Dec. 17 vs. Tennessee

Dec. 20 vs. TBD

Dec. 29-Jan. 2 at ASU

Jan. 4-8 vs. Washington/WSU

Jan. 11-15 at Oregon/OSU

Jan. 18-22 vs. UCLA/USC

Jan. 25-29 at Washington/WSU

Feb. 1-5 vs. Oregon/OSU

Feb. 8-12 at Cal/Stanford

Feb. 15-19 vs. Colorado/Utah

Feb. 22-26 vs. ASU

March 1-4 at UCLA/USC

March 8-11 Pac-12 Tournament (Las Vegas)