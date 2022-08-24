Report: Ex-Arizona star Stanley Johnson traded to Utah Jazz

Something’s going on in Utah, and it involves Stanley Johnson.

The Los Angeles Lakers traded the former Arizona star to the Jazz Wednesday evening, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The trade sends Johnson and Talen Horton-Tucker to Utah in exchange for Patrick Beverly.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks on a trade to acquire Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, sources tell ESPN. Deal could be finalized as soon as Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

Johnson, entering his eighth year in the NBA, revitalized his career last season with the Lakers, averaging 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 48 appearances. Johnson shot a career-high 46.6 percent from the field.

It was Johnson’s defensive effort that turned him from a G-League call-up to a mainstay in the Lakers’ starting lineup. He averaged 0.9 steals per game.

A Southern California native, Johnson became a fan-favorite for an underachieving Lakers squad that finished last season with a 33-49 record.

Johnson joins a Jazz franchise that is undergoing a transition. Utah hired 34-year old Will Hardy as its head coach this offseason. Former Arizona guard Jason Terry will serve as an assistant.

Johnson figures to see considerable playing time at small forward after Utah traded Royce O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets in June. O’Neale started all 77 games he played in last season at the position.

Utah marks Johnson’s fifth stop in the NBA. The former 8th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft began his career in Detroit before playing in New Orleans, Toronto and Los Angeles.