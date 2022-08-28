5-star 2023 guard Kylie Marshall puts Arizona women’s basketball in her top 4

Arizona women’s basketball already has verbal pledges from ESPN’s ninth-ranked, tenth-ranked, and 20th-ranked players in the class of 2023. Can head coach Adia Barnes and her staff add No. 18, as well?

They appear to have a good chance after five-star shooting guard Kylie Marshall announced her top four schools on social media Sunday afternoon. The Mansfield, Tex. native named Arizona along with Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.

Thank you to all the schools that have been recruiting me. It’s been an honor to be considered by such great schools and I have enjoyed getting to know everyone. With that being said, I have narrowed down my list and here are my top 4. pic.twitter.com/mjF507kj8M — kyy (@luhbuc_kyy) August 28, 2022

Marshall would be a surprise get for the Wildcats. As late as February, articles about her in the Dallas-area media included a long list of offers but made no mention of Arizona or Texas A&M.

She would be a big addition for Arizona if Barnes and company are able to get her to leave her immediate region and come to Tucson. The 5-foot-11 shooting guard has averaged 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game in three years at Lake Ridge High School.

As a junior, Marshall averaged 21.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 0.7 APG, and 1.5 SPG. She shot 47 percent from the floor including 39 percent from three-point distance.

Video highlights are available on Marshall’s HUDL page and her MaxPreps profile.

Arizona has commitments for 2023 from No. 9 Montaya Dew, No. 10 Breya Cunningham, and No. 20 Jada Williams so far. The Wildcats will lose Cate Reese, Jade Loville, and Shaina Pellington, all of whom are in their fifth years of college. Helena Pueyo, Esmery Martinez, and Lauren Fields will complete their senior seasons but have an extra year to play due to the pandemic.