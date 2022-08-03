Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes in the hospital

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes posted a short video to her Instagram and Facebook stories about 6 p.m. MST on Aug. 3. The Wildcats’ leader reported that she is currently in the hospital.

“Yes, I am in the hospital,” Barnes said with a bit of a chuckle. “High fever. Sick. And hopefully, I’m getting better soon.”

Barnes has spent the summer chasing recruits around the country, as is typical of her job. She has also had COVID-19 in the past. The coach did not mention the cause of her ailment in the short video nor how long she might be in the hospital.

Over the weekend, Barnes and the Wildcats hosted important recruits, securing the commitment of former UCLA pledge Jada Williams.