Former Arizona forward Trinity Baptiste signs with UAV Baschet Arad in Romanian league

Former Arizona forward Trinity Baptiste is experiencing the life of a world traveler these days. The Wildcat standout just finished playing in New Zealand. Next stop? Romania.

Baptiste will play for FCC UAV Baschet Arad in the Romanian Liga Nationala this upcoming season. Her agent, Fabio Jardine, confirmed that she would be arriving in Arad in the next few days. The club originally announced Baptiste’s signing in late July.

Baptiste played part of last season for BC Samara in Russia where she was Eurobasket.com All-EWBL Forward of the Year and All-EWBL First Team in her rookie season. She had to leave early due to the war in Ukraine but found a landing spot with Mainland Pouakai in the inaugural season of the Tauihai Basketball Aotearoa representing the Canterbury Region of New Zealand.

Baptiste helped lead Pouakai to the semifinals in its first season. The team lost to eventual champions Tokomanawa Queens.

Baptiste averaged 19.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in New Zealand. She shot 59.1 percent from inside the arc and 42.9 percent from outside.

Arad finished third in Liga Nationala with a record of 18-4 last season. The team will begin play in FIBA EuroCup at home against Orman Genclik on Oct. 26.