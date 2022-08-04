Adia Barnes recovering from kidney infection in Tucson hospital

Arizona women’s basketball head coach Adia Barnes shared an update on her health with fans and friends via social media on Thursday morning. The coach’s illness, which began on Monday, is a kidney infection that caused her to spike a very high fever. She was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening.

“I’m actually okay,” Barnes said on Thursday.

In a video titled “Operation LET ME SLEEP PLEASE!!,” Barnes said that she almost wished she had COVID again instead of the kidney infection because of the fever she was experiencing. The coach was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December of 2021.

“Fevers at my age are not fun,” said the 45-year-old Barnes.

Barnes went on to say that her biggest concern right now was that hospital staff keeps coming in for tests as soon as she starts to sleep.

The coach has had a busy summer, traveling around the country to see recruits. She just welcomed the highest-ranked class in program history. She is well on the way to another similar class with last weekend’s addition of Jada Williams to the previously-committed 2023 class of Montaya Dew and Breya Cunningham. All three are ranked in the top 20 by ESPN HoopGurlz.