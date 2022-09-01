Former Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen traded to Jazz

The Utah Jazz are adding another former Arizona Wildcats All-American.

Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Lauri Markkanen as well as Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2022

The trade comes one week after the Jazz traded for Stanley Johnson in a deal that sent Patrick Beverly to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Markkanen will also be reunited with former Arizona teammate Ray Smith, who missed Markkanen’s lone season in Tucson with a knee injury. Smith joined the Jazz as a basketball operations intern, as shared by none other than Sean Miller.

Very proud and excited for Ray (@raysmith2297) to have this opportunity with the Utah Jazz! pic.twitter.com/YYhDlSh8II — Sean Miller (@CoachMillerXU) August 28, 2022

Earlier this offseason, the Jazz named for Arizona great Jason Terry as an assistant coach.

The 25-year old Markkanen still has a ton of potential despite missing parts of each of his five first NBA seasons due to injuries.

Last year with the Cavaliers, Markkanen averaged 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 30.8 minutes across 61 games. Markkanen should have an inside track at a starting post position for the Jazz this year.