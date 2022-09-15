 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona men's basketball releases full 2022-23 schedule

By Brian J. Pedersen
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

We already knew the opponents, and the general order. Now we know when, exactly, Arizona’s 20 Pac-12 Conference games will be played this season.

The league unveiled the complete 20-game conference schedule on Friday, one that begins in earnest in early December but kicks into full gear right before New Year’s Day.

Arizona opens Pac-21 play Dec. 1 at Utah, hosting Cal three days later, then picks league action up agains Dec. 31 at ASU before hosting the Washington schools on Jan. 5 and 7. The Wildcats wrap up the regular season at the Los Angeles schools, visiting USC on March 2 and March 4.

The UA’s final conference home game is against the Sun Devils, on Feb. 25.

Arizona’s only Pac-12 game that is not on a Thursday or Saturday is the Cal game in early December. That means none of the Wildcats’ conference road trips will involve starting early with a Wednesday tilt or running long, resulting in them getting home later than normal.

Start times and TV info will be released at a later date.

In a corresponding move, Arizona released its entire schedule including the last few nonconference games that hadn't been previously announced.

Below is how the entire 2022-23 slate sets up:

Arizona 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule

Nov. 7 vs. Nicholls

Nov. 11 vs. Southern

Nov. 17 vs. Utah Tech

Nov. 21 vs. Cincinnati (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 22 vs. Ohio State/San Diego State (Maui)

Nov. 23 vs. TBD (Maui)

Dec. 1 at Utah*

Dec. 4 vs. Cal*

Dec. 10 vs. Indiana (Las Vegas)

Dec. 13 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Dec. 17 vs. Tennessee

Dec. 20 vs. Montana State

Dec. 22 vs. Morgan State

Dec. 31 at ASU*

Jan. 5 vs. Washington*

Jan. 7 vs. Washington State*

Jan. 12 at Oregon State*

Jan. 14 at Oregon*

Jan. 19 vs. USC*

Jan. 21 vs. UCLA*

Jan. 26 at Washington State*

Jan. 28 at Washington*

Feb. 2 vs. Oregon*

Feb. 4 vs. Oregon State*

Feb. 9 at Cal*

Feb. 11 at Stanford*

Feb. 16 vs. Utah*

Feb. 18 vs. Colorado*

Feb. 25 vs. ASU*

March 2 at USC*

March 4 at UCLA*

March 8-11 Pac-12 Tournament (Las Vegas)

*-Pac-12 Conference game

