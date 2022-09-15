Arizona men's basketball releases full 2022-23 schedule

We already knew the opponents, and the general order. Now we know when, exactly, Arizona’s 20 Pac-12 Conference games will be played this season.

The league unveiled the complete 20-game conference schedule on Friday, one that begins in earnest in early December but kicks into full gear right before New Year’s Day.

Arizona opens Pac-21 play Dec. 1 at Utah, hosting Cal three days later, then picks league action up agains Dec. 31 at ASU before hosting the Washington schools on Jan. 5 and 7. The Wildcats wrap up the regular season at the Los Angeles schools, visiting USC on March 2 and March 4.

The UA’s final conference home game is against the Sun Devils, on Feb. 25.

Arizona’s only Pac-12 game that is not on a Thursday or Saturday is the Cal game in early December. That means none of the Wildcats’ conference road trips will involve starting early with a Wednesday tilt or running long, resulting in them getting home later than normal.

Start times and TV info will be released at a later date.

In a corresponding move, Arizona released its entire schedule including the last few nonconference games that hadn't been previously announced.

Below is how the entire 2022-23 slate sets up: